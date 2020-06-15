Sabah does away with swab test for Malaysians entering state

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysians entering Sabah are no longer required to take a swab test three days before entering the state.

Chief Minister Shafie Apdal today said the state has decided to lift the requirement involving citizens travelling from Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Labuan.

“They only need to fill in a health declaration form and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Sabah health department.

“Entry is also subject to regulations by the Immigration Department and other related laws,” he said in a statement here today.

Shafie said the health department will, however, still conduct monitoring and evaluate the risks of people coming into Sabah.

He said the decision to lift the swab test requirement is in line with the implementation of the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

The state had observed the RMCO starting on June 10 but with several improvements to the guidelines and SOPs to suit the local requirements, he said.

Sabah had previously required Malaysians from the peninsula, Labuan and Sarawak to ensure they were free from Covid-19 by undergoing a swab test within three days of entering the state.

