52 employers offer 417 jobs on first day of Penjanakerjaya scheme

SHAH ALAM: A total of 52 employers have registered under the Employment Recruitment Incentives Programme (PenjanaKerjaya) under the National Economy Recovery Plan (Penjana), operated by Social Security Organisation (Socso), since its inception yesterday.

Socso CEO Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the employers are offering 417 job vacancies and he hoped more companies in need of immediate workers will register with the programme.

“Socso also received 1,288 calls from employers and workers enquiring about the initiative provided by the government under Penjana,” he told reporters at a presentation of Socso Invalidity Scheme benefits to the dependents of an engineer who died from Covid-19 in Doha, Qatar, recently, by Human Resources Minister M Saravanan.

Azman added that through Penjana, Socso will also offer mobility allowance for eligible workers who need to move elsewhere for work purposes.

“The allowance, amounting RM600, will be given one-off through the employer for workers who have to relocate over 100km (one way) from the job seekers’ residence.

“For relocation involving Sabah to Sarawak, or Sabah and Sarawak to the peninsula, or otherwise, workers are entitled to a RM1,000 allowance.”

He added that Socso will continue to help unemployed individuals looking for jobs, regardless of whether they are unemployed, workers who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 crisis or fresh graduates.

He said the organisation has 256 career counsellors across the country who could assist job seekers, irrespective of whether they are Socso contributors or not.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



