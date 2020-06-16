Hannah Yeoh called up by cops over child marriage tweet

PETALING JAYA: Former deputy women, family and community development minister Hannah Yeoh today said she had been called in by Bukit Aman over a tweet she had made on child marriage in March.

“I have been called in by Bukit Aman to give a statement over a probe into the tweet.

“Now, I cannot even ask a question,” she said in a Twitter post accompanied by a screenshot of the original tweet.

Three months ago, Yeoh had expressed concern over the national roadmap to combat child marriage following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

In her tweet on March 9, she asked what would happen to the roadmap after the appointment of her successor, Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff of PAS.

The National Strategy Plan in Handling the Causes of Child Marriage was launched in January to ensure that state-level laws, rules and guidelines on the matter are in line with federal policies.

The plan contained programmes and actions to address six factors identified as the cause of child marriage such as poverty and the lack of access to education.

FMT has contacted Federal CID director Huzir Mohamed for comment.

