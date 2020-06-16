IMM13 a good move, says Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah STAR chief Jeffrey Kitingan has supported the use of IMM13 as the most appropriate single document to group all inland foreigners from the Philippines now holding the Surat Burung-Burung or Census Certificate.

He was responding to the announcement by Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin in proposing the IMM13 as a single document for the stateless and refugees in Sabah.

The Keningau MP, who is also deputy tourism, arts and culture minister, said the IMM13 is a legally recognised document, unlike the cancelled Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) the issuance of which was highly suspicious.

“The Philippine government would also be happy because their nationals will be given legal status and given passports. They can then be given work passes to work in Malaysia.

“I am glad the federal government is taking this first step, which has been long-awaited, to resolve this ‘mother of all Sabah problems’.

“A most heartening new policy was revealed in our recent discussions with the home minister when he firmly vowed to take action on all illegals in the country and declared there will be no more illegal immigrants,” he said.

Jeffrey also welcomed the minister’s action in identifying the many rat trails in the state to ensure the state borders are secure.

The Tambunan assemblyman said he will also include all these latest developments in his upcoming forum on illegal immigrants organised by his party.

Jeffrey also expressed hope the proposed Sabah IC would be proposed next.

