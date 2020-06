KUALA LUMPUR: PPBM and PAS leaders are among five new senators to be sworn in today.

They are Rais Yatim, Sheikh Radzi Sheikh Ahmad and Zahid Md Arip, the former political secretary to Dr Mahathir Mohamad, as well as PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad and its non-Muslim wing chief N Balasubramaniam.

The five will hold the senatorship for the next three years.

