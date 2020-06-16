Sarawak records 3 new Covid-19 cases

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee today announced three new Covid-19 positive cases in Bintulu.

The three are believed to have come into contact with a student, studying at a public higher learning institution in Mukah, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday after returning home to Bintulu.

On Sunday, it was reported that the student had received visits from several relatives during the Hari Raya celebrations last month.

“The Bintulu health office is tracing all close contacts of the case. The cause of the infection is currently under investigation,” it said.

The committee, in a statement today, said the three cases were detected after contact tracing.

To date, 560 positive cases have been reported in Sarawak. The total number of deaths due to the virus remains at 17.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



