Anwar apologises for delay in PM candidate decision

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim today apologised for Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) delay in choosing its prime ministerial candidate, saying the focus has been on the welfare of the people and country.

He said any decision must be made with an awareness of the people’s problems, and to bring about change that would generate confidence in investors and stimulate economic growth.

“PH, as one entity, has made a decision but we have to refer to our allies including Warisan and the PPBM group under Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s leadership.

“What we want to stress is that PH’s priority is to ensure that the reform agenda, the economy and good governance is guaranteed, better than what we previously did,” he said in a Facebook live video.

The coalition was supposed to have decided on its candidate for the top post yesterday, a week after PH held a three-hour meeting with Mahathir and Warisan leaders.

FMT reported yesterday that PH was set to bring back Mahathir as its prime ministerial candidate, with Anwar as his deputy.

Sources told FMT that this came about after several meetings between top PH leaders in the past week.

