Formally join PH to help topple PN govt, Warisan urged

KOTA KINABALU: A Sabah Pakatan Harapan youth leader said Warisan should officially join the peninsula-based coalition to form a formidable alliance to topple the Perikatan Nasional government.

Raymond Ahuar said while the Warisan-led state government is presently comfortable with its position, the betrayal by two of its assemblymen who left Upko recently can be seen as the beginning of a takeover attempt by the PN government.

Ahuar said the formalisation of a working pact was crucial after PN managed to take over the state governments in Johor, Melaka, Perak and Kedah. At the same time, it is in power in Pahang, Perlis, Terengganu and Kelantan.

“As the Sabah PH Youth chief and the national PH Youth vice-chief, I welcome Warisan to join us and form a strong pact so the people would be confident of bringing down the PN regime,” he said in a statement.

He said Warisan and PH needed each other. “Nonetheless, we can’t keep on living together, even sleeping on the same bed with the same pillow but not having a valid ‘marriage cert’,” he said.

He said formal ties with PH would boost the people’s confidence that they had a solid state government.

“The people would also be happy to have a government that fought for Sabah’s rights without having to ‘sell’ promises everyday like (STAR president) Jeffrey Kitingan who has failed in his obligations after being appointed as a deputy minister.” Ahur added.

