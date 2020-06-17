I don’t know how RM4.5 mil ended in our account, says company director

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was told today the wife of a money changer, Omar Ali Abdullah, who is alleged to have handled illegal money transactions on behalf of Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, was unaware of the source of RM4,559,036 deposited in her company’s account.

Kamarunisah Ahmah Shah, 48, a director of Ekares Sdn Bhd, said she did not know how the money ended in the account of the company that was jointly owned with another director, Abdul Majid Mohd Yusof,

“I do not know the source of the money, my husband handled it, I only signed the cheques,” she said during examination-in-chief by DPP Harris Ong Mohd Jeffry Ong on the 22nd day of the trial of the former deputy prime minister who is facing 47 criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering charges involving funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

“My company currently is not running any activities, I just follow my husband’s directives,” she said when asked by Harris Ong on the current status of her company.

Earlier, the mother of four said she only signed blank cheques. “I was only told by my husband that if I received calls from the bank, I only have to verify the cheque payments. To whom it was paid was beyond my control.

“I asked my husband if there were funds in the company account to issue such huge payments and he told me he had deposited money into the account,” she said in her witness statement.

Kamarunisah, the 69th prosecution witness, also said she did not know why 16 cheques, amounting to RM4.5 million, were made to Messrs Lewis & Co, a trustee of Yayasan Akalbudi belonging to Zahid, as all payment transactions were handled by her husband.

Asked by Harris Ong on her relationship with Zahid, she remained silent for a few minutes before replying: “I would like to take a rest.”

When the DPP repeated his question several times, she replied: “I only know Zahid as a politician … every year I visit his house in Kajang for Hari Raya if I am invited.”

Zahid is facing 47 charges, 12 for criminal breach of trust, eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

The trial before judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues tomorrow.

