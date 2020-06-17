Malaysia ends 24-hour border operations at Bukit Kayu Hitam for heavy vehicles

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Thailand will discontinue 24-hour operations at the Bukit Kayu Hitam and Sadao immigration, customs, quarantine and security complexes (ICQS) following reduced volume of heavy vehicles and cargo.

The home ministry (KDN), in a statement today, said effective tomorrow, operation hours at the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS for the heavy vehicle lane would revert to 6am-midnight.

It said this follows a study done by the 24-hour operations effectiveness evaluation committee at both complexes, which found that vehicle movement and load from 12.01am to 5.59am came up to less than 1% of the total heavy vehicle movements and load.

“It does not have an effect or significant impact on enhancing bilateral trade between the two nations to boost overall economic growth, including efforts towards establishing an integrated logistics hub,” the statement read.

To coordinate operating hours on both sides, it added, the government decided to end the 24-hour operations trial period for cargo and goods movement carried by trucks and heavy vehicles at the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS today.

The Malaysian and Thai governments, in bilateral talks, had agreed to commence 24-hour operations at Bukit Kayu Hitam and Sadao from June 18-Sept 17, 2019 for a three-month trial period, involving only cargo and goods movement carried by trucks and heavy vehicles.

Both sides then agreed to extend the trial period for nine more months, making it 12 months in total, which ends on June 17.

According to the ministry, any suggestions for the reopening or for flexibility of operating hours at the border points will be considered from time to time without compromising security aspects and national economic regeneration objectives.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



