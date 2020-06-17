Musa’s suit over CM’s post not academic, Yong tells Sabah minister

PETALING JAYA: A Sabah opposition leader has refuted a state minister’s argument that former chief minister Musa Aman’s civil suit appeal over the right to the chief minister’s post is “academic’’.

In a statement, Yong Teck Lee, himself a former chief minister, also dismissed the notion that Musa’s case would be a long and drawn out process.

He was responding to Sabah Minister of Law and Native Affairs Aidi Moktar’s remarks that Musa’s civil suit was academic as the composition of elected representatives in the state assembly showed that the majority backed Shafie Apdal as chief minister

Musa had in 2018 filed a suit seeking a declaration that the swearing-in of Warisan president Shafie as chief minister by governor Juhar Mahiruddin was unconstitutional.

Musa, who had named Juhar and Shafie as defendants, was initially sworn in as chief minister in a delayed ceremony a day after the May 9 general election, but defections by Barisan Nasional assemblymen tipped the state assembly majority in favour of the Warisan-Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Juhar later swore Shafie in as chief minister, but Musa refused to resign, saying Shafie’s appointment was unconstitutional.

In his statement today, Yong, a lawyer, said Musa’s appeal was now a matter before the Federal Court for determination.

Yong also commented on Aidi’s remarks that the case might take months or even a year to resolve as there were many factors and requirements to meet.

Aidi had said this in dismissing viral messages that Musa would become chief minister again by the end of June.

Yong said even the landmark Perak menteri besar case took only 12 months to complete, while Musa’s case had already taken two years.

Musa, he added, had also filed a Certificate of Urgency to expedite the hearing of his leave application and subsequent appeal to the Federal Court.

