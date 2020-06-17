No need to compensate Singapore over HSR delay, says Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will not pay any compensation to Singapore for the deferment of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project as the decision was mutually agreed upon, Senior Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said.

Azmin, who is also the international trade and industry minister, is leading Malaysia’s delegation in the HSR discussion with Singapore.

He said technical teams from both countries would meet after Hari Raya to further discuss the technical aspects of the mega project.

“In principle, we have agreed that this project is beneficial to both countries but we need to sit down and discuss the technicalities.

“So, we need more time (to see) if we can conclude the whole exercise within three or four months, and certainly we will meet again,” he told reporters after officiating the international trane and industry ministry’s 2019 excellence awards ceremony here today.

On May 31, the Malaysian and Singapore governments announced the deferment of the construction of the RM110 billion bilateral project until Dec 31, 2020.

The 350km-long HSR aims to reduce travel time between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore to 90 minutes.

