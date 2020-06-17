Sabah allows non-Muslim houses of worship to reopen

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has allowed non-Muslim houses of worship to reopen in green and yellow zones with strict adherence to health procedures.

Assistant Law and Native Affairs Minister Jenifer Lasimbang said this was decided by the state Cabinet today as part of the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

However, only a third of the usual capacity of local worshippers would be allowed to attend religious services with the 1m social distancing requirement observed.

The body temperature of the worshippers or devotees will also be taken and they are advised to use face masks and have their hands sanitised, Lasimbang said in a statement.

“Those who are not allowed to attend religious services are those aged 70 and above, children aged 12 and below, individuals who show symptoms like coughing, sore throat and fever as well those with health problems like diabetes, cancer and others,” she said.

She said weddings, funerals and celebrations involving a crowd and other contact activities such as group gatherings are also restricted during the RMCO period.

Committee members, heads of religious houses and those on duty are also prohibited to gather in a crowd after service or prayers, she said.

