Sabah cinemas allowed to reopen but gaming outlets must wait

KOTA KINABALU: Lottery outlets in the state will have to wait a while longer before they can reopen for business. However, cinemas and some other businesses are allowed to resume operations from today.

State Secretary Safar Untong, who heads the state Covid-19 command centre, said lottery operators in Sabah had written to the state government asking for permission to resume operations.

“It was discussed during the state Cabinet meeting today but no decision has been made yet. Until a decision is made, the lottery shops are not allowed to open,” he told FMT.

Safar was asked about a video clip of a shop in Donggongon town, Penampang, near here, which was reported to have opened for business but was ordered by the authorities to close today.

The video, shared widely in social media, shows a Sports Toto outlet pulling down its shutters, with a number of policemen present.

Penampang police chief Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the police would tell operators to remain closed until a directive from the state government clearly said it was fine for them to resume business.

Besides Sports Toto, the other lottery operators here are the Diriwan 88 and Sandakan Turf Club.

In a statement today, Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal announced that the state was allowing several businesses to resume, including cinemas.

Shafie said the state also granted approval for the resumption of beauty and health services, such as makeup and hair treatment, manicure and pedicure as well as massage and reflexology outlets.

He said the outlets were allowed to operate as normal but subject to the standard operating procedures set by the health ministry and local authorities.

