Sabah PKR dismisses mass exodus threat

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR says it is not concerned with remarks by a faction threatening to quit the party in droves this week.

“This group who threatened to quit the party had actually announced they were leaving PKR several times before,” Sabah PKR disciplinary bureau chief Sazalye Donol said.

“How many more times do you need to repeat it?”

Sabah PKR’s election machinery acting director Karim Ghani reportedly said that thousands of party members and grassroots leaders in Sabah would quit the party and back Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration.

Karim said due to social distancing rules and health restrictions, only 20 people would hold a press conference to announce their exit from PKR.

Sazalye said it was clear that Karim was carrying out a political stunt.

“By saying only 20 people will be able to gather this Friday shows there is no support by others. The membership of Sabah PKR now is almost 170,000 and we expect this to increase,” he added.

Sazalye also questioned Karim’s position in the party.

“Karim is not the state election machinery strategy chairman as he claimed to be, only a former chairman,” he added.

