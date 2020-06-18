18 cops, armed forces men held for smuggling migrants, syabu

JOHOR BAHRU: For RM500 to RM1,000 a month, a group of 18 enforcement officers and personnel were willing to sell information to a syndicate involved in smuggling migrants and drugs into the state.

Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said they had detained 40 members of a crime syndicate group involved in such activities on June 4.

‘’Eighteen officers and men from the police and armed forces were detained. They are suspected to be involved in such illegal activities along the east coast of Johor for the past three years.

‘’The men, aged 24 to 41, were detained by the Johor CID through follow-up operations from June 15 until today,’’ he said here today.

Those detained comprised five armed forces personnel of various ranks and a police officer with the rank of assistant superintendent, stationed at a district police headquarters in the state.

The others included 12 low-ranked personnel, nine stationed at the Kota Tinggi district police, two at Bukit Aman and one with the marine police.

All the suspects were involved in distributing information on operations and colluding or concealing information to facilitate smuggling.

“This organised crime syndicate involves many parties. We will not tolerate such illegal activities going on for the past three years.

“It cannot be tolerated, no matter what rank a person holds. We will arrest him or her. Wait and see the results of our investigations.”

Khan said in one incident, involving the smuggling of migrants and syabu, the men could get up to RM10,000.

He said police were continuing investigations to find out others who may be involved.

