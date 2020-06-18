Hannah Yeoh ready for probe over ‘fake’ FB post

PETALING JAYA: Former deputy women, family and community development minister Hannah Yeoh today said she is ready to be investigated over a post on child marriage attributed to her Facebook account.

In a statement, she said she would go to Bukit Aman on June 23 to facilitate the police investigation into the issue although she maintained that the post, which features a poster showing her face, is fake.

“I would like to stress that the statement wasn’t mine and that it is fake,” she said.

Police said yesterday that the Segambut MP would be called in to aid investigations under the Sedition Act, Penal Code and Communications and Multimedia Act.

This is despite Yeoh’s denial of the post on March 11.

The poster, which went viral, quoted Yeoh as purportedly saying that child marriage would be rampant as her successor was from PAS. She also allegedly made disparaging remarks about Muslims.

Yeoh is also being investigated over a tweet in which she had expressed concern over the fate of the national roadmap to combat child marriage.

She said today that she was prepared to extend her full cooperation in this matter as well.

In the tweet on March 9, Yeoh had asked what would happen to the roadmap following her replacement by PAS MP Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff.

Police said she was being investigated for issuing statements that could cause public mischief as well as the improper use of network facilities.

Yeoh’s colleague in DAP, Ramkarpal Singh, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Huzir Mohamed should first focus on identifying the party behind the Facebook post.

In a statement, he said a person must be proven to have made the comment in order to be held liable for an offence under the Sedition Act.

Yeoh, he added, had already denied making the post.

“In such circumstances, investigating Yeoh alone over the said post misses the point that she was not responsible for the same as it is obvious in this case that the said posting was made by a third party with a view of tarnishing her image,” Ramkarpal, who is the party’s legal bureau chairman, said.

He added that even when Yeoh had shared the post on her Facebook page, it was to deny that she had made it.

