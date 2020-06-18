MACC seeks help of woman in probe into Tourism Malaysia contract

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is seeking the assistance of a 28-year-old woman to assist in its investigation into a RM90 million Tourism Malaysia contract, says a source.

The MACC had issued a notice that it is tracking Nurfadziana Abdul Kadir, whose last known address is Kampung Silam Lamag, Lahad Datu, Sabah.

Members of the public who have information about Nurfadziana are urged to call the investigating officer, ACP Mohd Fairul Aswan Salleh at 013-520 8426 / 03-8870 0562 or email [email protected]

Speaking to FMT, the source said: “She is linked to the former minister’s aide that MACC said it was looking for.”

Last week, the graft-busters said it was tracing a former senior aide to a former minister to help in investigations.

The former aide was identified as Mohd Saifullah Mohd Minggu @ Mohd Hisham, 29.

The agency did not mention what case these investigations involved. However, it had been previously reported that Saifullah served as a special officer to former tourism minister Mohamaddin Ketapi.

Previously, FMT reported that MACC was investigating a RM90 million bribery case involving Tourism Malaysia.

Sources told FMT then that three directors of a company were believed to have paid bribes to secure the promotional contract for the government agency.

The source also said MACC had identified officials in the agency who allegedly collaborated with the suspects and that more arrests would be made soon.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



