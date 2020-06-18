Perak barbers only allowed to charge RM1 to RM3 extra for haircuts

TAIPING: State domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry (KPDNHEP) enforcement director Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said barbershops and hair salons are only allowed to raise charges by RM1 to RM3.

He said the agreement was reached during his recent meeting with seven associations which, among others, discussed the additional costs borne by businesses for their compliance with standard operating procedures under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“The associations wanted to impose charges on the use of gloves and disposable aprons. We have agreed that the rate must be between RM1 and RM3,” he told reporters after carrying out inspections at a hair salon here today.

Iskandar said legal action could be taken against errant shop owners and they could face a maximum fine of RM500,000.

In GEORGE TOWN, KPDNHEP issued 19 notices to owners of barbershops in the state over the increase in service charges at their premises during the RMCO implementation period.

Penang KPDNHEP enforcement chief Chin Ching Chung said the notices were issued to seek clarification and feedback from the shop owners on the prices imposed.

“We inspected 34 babershops and beauty salons in Penang.

“Some premises have imposed additional charges on customers to provide face masks, hand sanitisers and personal protective equipment,” he told reporters after checking on prices at Pasar Awam Batu Lanchang here today.

Chin said the shop owners were given five days to respond. Action can be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act for failure to do so.

