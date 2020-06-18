PPBM, PAS, Umno in for rough seat bargaining, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: A political analyst expects PPBM, PAS and Umno to be travelling on a rough road as they bargain for seats to contest in the next general election.

Each of the parties would be gunning for the most number of seats, Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani of Universiti Utara Malaysia told FMT.

He said PPBM, the party in the weakest bargaining position, would be asking Umno and PAS to sacrifice some of the seats they had traditionally contested for. “But will Umno warlords agree to give more seats to PPBM, which won only 13 parliament seats in the last polls?”

He said there would also need to be some horse trading between PAS and Umno. “But will PAS give Umno the state assembly seats it won in the last election?”

Azizuddin said some Umno warlords might sabotage PPBM at the last minute if the latter were to succeed in some of its demands.

He noted that PAS had proposed that each of the three parties contest for the seats it won in the last election.

“But it won’t be suitable for PPBM because it won only a few seats,” he said. “PPBM is said to be demanding 50 parliament seats.”

He said the only hope for these parties was that their unity would give them victory in the polls, and that the only winning formula would be to agree on who gets which ministerial position after the victory.

Another analyst, Azmi Hassan of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, noted that the seats PPBM won in the last election were DAP and PKR strongholds.

“This time, obviously, it should not contest for seats it lost to Umno,” he told FMT, adding that this left PPBM with few choices since it was still lacking in grassroots support.

He said the three might hit a brick wall unless they were willing to make sacrifices.

