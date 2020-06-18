Report lodged against NGO chief’s ‘semi-democracy’ proposal

PETALING JAYA: A rights activist has lodged a police report against the leader of a conservative Muslim group over a recent writing seen as undermining Malaysia’s democractic system.

Afiq Noor wants police to investigate Malaysian Muslim Solidarity (Isma) president Aminuddin Yahaya, over a commentary piece in news portal Malaysiakini.

In it, Aminuddin proposed a “semi-democracy” where the prime minister and Cabinet members may not be chosen from among elected representatives.

He said these positions, including government-linked companies, should be filled by technocrats and civil servants.

Afiq said while he respected free speech, the suggestions were detrimental to the democractic system.

“Under Section 124 (B), (C), (D) of the Penal Code, the government restricts speech which are detrimental to parliamentary democracy.”

He said Aminuddin’s proposal would take away the prime minister’s powers to appoint his Cabinet members.

“Such a proposal is also seditious in nature as the country practises a parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy system.”

