Sharim Mohd Zain is BN’s candidate for Chini by-election

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) has named the chairman of the Kuantan Felda Youth Council, Sharim Md Zain, as its candidate to contest in the Chini by-election on July 4.

The decision was announced by BN Pahang chief Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail at the Umno Pekan division hall.

He said the decision was made after getting views from voters among the Felda settlers, Orang Asli community, the youths and the members of the Muafakat Nasional, among others.

He said Sharim was a young candidate, with experience in youth organisations.

Wan Rosdy said, based on their survey, they had found that the number of voters aged 40 and lower was 56.97%.

“Our candidate is a young candidate. He is a local experienced in youth organisations, including Felda’s youth body.”

Also present was MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker and PBRS president Joseph Kurup.

Nomination day is set for June 20. The by-election was called following the death of its assemblyman, Abu Bakar Harun, 60, from a heart attack on May 7.

Abu Bakar contested under the BN flag during the 2018 general election. He had managed to retain the seat in a three-cornered fight with a majority of 4,622 votes, defeating PKR’s Mohd Razali Ithnain and PAS’ Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim.

He had held the seat since GE11 in 2004.

Chini is one of the four state seats in the Pekan constituency, represented by former prime minister Najib Razak.

Sharim, 41, is the son of a second-generation Felda settler. He is also the vice-president of the Pahang Youth Council and a committee member at the Pekan Umno division.

He is a local businessman and served as an officer to the late Abu Bakar.

During his speech, Najib, who is Pekan MP, said it was difficult to find a candidate who could match up to Abu Bakar’s capabilities.

He said the late MP had taken great care of the local community.

“We have done our best. Hopefully, whatever decision announced by Wan Rosdy will be accepted positively and with an open heart.”

He added that the election campaigning will adapt to the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“No matter the situation, we are very determined to achieve an excellent result in this Chini by-election,” he said.

