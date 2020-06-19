Hunt on for 300 boat owners, masterminds behind illegal migrant trade

PETALING JAYA: The authorities are searching for more than 300 boat owners and masterminds involved in smuggling migrants into the country.

In a statement today, the National Task Force, which has representatives from the police and armed forces, said it was monitoring the activities of the suspects involved.

“These operations are not only being conducted in the waters around Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak, but also across the country’s mainland borders.”

The task force also warned fishermen and boat operators that they would face stern action if found guilty of being involved in smuggling migrants into the country.

Such offenders can be prosecuted under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and could see their fishing and boat licences revoked.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said 18 officers and men from the police force and armed forces had been detained by Johor police for being involved in a syndicate smuggling migrants and syabu into the state for the past three years.

He said the 18 were involved in colluding or concealing information to facilitate smuggling. They are believed to have received between RM500 to RM1,000 for their cooperation.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



