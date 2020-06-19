MCA pays tribute to former acting president Neo Yee Pan

PETALING JAYA: MCA this evening paid tribute to its former acting president Neo Yee Pan.

It is understood that Neo died in March. He was 82.

Party president Wee Ka Siong said Neo, a former Muar MP who held several positions in the government and party, was a “straight forward” individual.

“He had contributed significantly to the party and nation.

“Dr Neo’s passing is a great loss to society and the country,” he told FMT when contacted.

Wee said the party observed a moment of silence at the central committee meeting today.

The academician-turned-politician was elected to MCA’s central committee in 1973 before being made the party’s deputy secretary-general.

In 1974, he was elected the Muar MP and was appointed parliamentary secretary to the resources, technology and research ministry.

Neo served as the party’s secretary-general between 1975 and 1979.

He was also appointed as the deputy culture, youth and sports minister and the deputy finance minister in 1975 and 1978 respectively.

He was re-elected as the Muar MP in 1978. A year later, Neo was appointed as the housing and local government minister.

He was also elected the MCA vice-president in 1979.

In 1983, Neo was named the acting MCA president after Lee San Choon stepped down from the post.

