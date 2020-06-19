Sabah PKR faction quits party, claims 8,000 more will follow

KOTA KINABALU: A group of Sabah PKR grassroots leaders, who quit the party today, claimed that another 8,000 more party members will follow in their footsteps soon.

The state PKR’s former special task director Nani Sakam led the group of 10 leaders, consisting of a deputy division chief, a division vice-chief and several committee members from various state branches, among others.

The group alleged they had enough of their welfare being brushed aside by the state leadership led by Sabah PKR chief Christina Liew, who is also Sabah deputy chief minister.

“We have lost trust in the leadership, particularly in the state.

“We have backed her and helped to build the party’s foundation but she has chosen not to look after us after being appointed to a position of power,” Nani told reporters in Putatan near here today.

“We don’t have a party now but we are in support of the government of the day.”

Although only 10 appeared for the press conference today, he said each of the leaders who quit had their own supporters but they decided not to hold a bigger gathering in view of the social distancing rules under the recovery movement control order.

He added they were leaving on their own accord.

This is the group that said it will leave PKR earlier this week, claiming thousands will follow them.

Sabah PKR’s election machinery acting director Karim Ghani had then reportedly said that thousands of party members and grassroots leaders in Sabah would quit the party with them and back Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration.

In response to this, Sabah PKR disciplinary bureau chief Sazalye Donol said the party was not concerned with Karim’s remarks, saying Sabah PKR was actually growing with almost 170,000 members now.

Nani’s membership, along with several other leaders, is now suspended for undermining the state leadership after a press conference last year.

