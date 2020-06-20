Bring down power tariffs, Najib urges Putrajaya

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has urged the government to bring down the prices of electricity tariffs after a dip in coal and fuel prices.

He said the review of tariffs was scheduled for July 1 and hoped they will be reduced.

This comes after Putrajaya today announced three months’ of free electricity for those with bills of RM77 and below, benefitting four million users.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah also announced that those who utilise more than 300 kWh a month are entitled to a RM77 monthly discount in their electricity bills for the April to June period. This will benefit 3.66 million users.

His announcement comes in the wake of an outcry over a sudden spike in electricity charges since the movement control order (MCO) was implemented on March 18.

Najib said coal and fuel prices have dropped since April 2019 but the Pakatan Harapan government did not reduce electricity tariffs.

Putrajaya had announced that it was reviewing the tariffs but did not say if the tariffs will go up or down.

Najib said the Perikatan Nasional government could further assist TNB in restructuring its RM40 billion loan by taking opportunity of lower interest rates during the Covid-19 period.

In his Facebook posting, Najib further said another way for TNB to raise funds was to withdraw or lower a penalty tax of RM3.98 billion for the years of assessment 2015 to 2017.

In November 2019, TNB was slapped with the additional tax assessment by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) in a revisit of a similar tax dispute involving the utility giant in 2015.

In November 2015, the group announced it had received notices for the years of assessment 2013 and 2014 to pay tax of RM2.07 billion.

