Construction sites, massage parlours fined for flouting SOPs

PETALING JAYA: A number of construction sites and massage and reflexology centres have been fined for failing to follow procedures to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 19 construction sites have been shut down for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and nearly 420 others have been slapped with warnings.

This follows 2,173 checks carried out by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB).

Yesterday, 138 enforcement officers conducted checks on another 73 sites, which saw 56 complying with the SOPs and two failing to do so.

The other 15 sites have yet to reopen, he said in a press statement.

Ismail said the task force led by the police checked 67,004 businesses premises nationwide yesterday and among those remanded or issued compound notices were 10 individuals caught in reflexology and massage parlours and 38 others at different locations for failing to follow social distancing.

He also said the health ministry carried out swab tests on 6,719 individuals entering the country from June 10 to 18. Twenty-two individuals were tested positive for Covid-19 and another is awaiting the results.

Yesterday, 281 Malaysians returned home through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) from Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, China, Brunei, Pakistan, Vietnam and Hong Kong. Three were taken to hospital while the rest are undergoing 14 days’ mandatory quarantine at home.

Ismail said police also detained 10 illegals and mounted 69 roadblocks nationwide yesterday during which 34,275 vehicles were checked.

