Musa demands RM1 bil damages from Yayasan Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: A letter of demand has been served on Sabah Foundation’s board of trustees to pay RM1 billion in defamation damages to former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman.

Musa has also asked for a formal apology over its decision to make public its multi-million ringgit suit against him.

Yesterday a Sabah Foundation director said the foundation was seeking to recover RM872 million that allegedly went missing from the foundation during Musa’s tenure as the chairman.

Sabah Umno leader Bung Moktar Radin described the Sabah Foundation suit as a publicity stunt. “Sabah Umno is of the view that the suit against Musa was unprofessional, emotional and political,” said Bung today.

Musa claim against the foundation was disclosed by his counsel Tengku Fuad Ahmad, in a statement issued on Musa’s behalf today.

It named Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal (Sabah Foundation board of trustees chairman), and individual trustees Jamalul Kiram and Douglas Lind in a letter of demand.

He said Musa wanted Shafie, Kiram, and the Yayasan Sabah board of trustees to pay to a charity of Musa’s choice a sum of RM1 billion within 24 hours of receiving his demand.

They must also deliver a letter to Musa unconditionally apologising and retracting their statements, he added.

As the third part of his conditions, Musa demanded that the apology and retraction letter be published in all newspapers and online media sites.

He also wanted a press conference for the apology and retraction letter to be read out in full.

State-owned Sabah Foundation director Kiram yesterday said the foundation had filed a suit against Musa in a bid to recover RM872 million that allegedly went missing during Musa’s tenure as the chairman of the board of trustees.

Kiram said the board of trustees believed the funds had gone missing due to timber activities of a dubious nature.

Musa had subsequently denied the allegations.

In his statement today, Fuad said all the parties named and their agents must refrain from repeating the accusations, saying the effects of the media conference and releases related to the suit had caused damage to Musa’s name and reputation.

