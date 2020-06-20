New elections possible in September, says Gerakan

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia, the former dominant party in Penang, believes a snap general election could be held as early as September.

Party president Dominic Lau Hoe Chai said the party has instructed all its state chairmen to make the necessary preparations in view of the latest political developments in the country.

“We anticipate that the snap GE will be held in September, so we have mobilised our machinery starting today with Penang as the party’s front-line state,” he said. Distribution of seats and the choice of candidates would be by party leaders next week.

The Gerakan party, a former member of Barisan Nasional, held power in Penang from 1969 to 2018. The party left the coalition after none of its candidates were elected to Parliament or the Penang state assembly in the 2018 general election.

However, Gerakan has pledged full support to Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister and rejected the current power struggle in Pakatan Harapan.

“For Gerakan, the ability to resolve various national issues is more important than who will than who will become prime minister in the future, so our support is still for Tan Sri Muhyiddin,” he added.

The Pakatan Harapan parties have been divided by the choice of the coalition’s candidate to be prime minister after any future general election. DAP, Amanah and five former PPBM members support Dr Mahathir Mohamad, while PKR backs its president, Anwar Ibrahim.

