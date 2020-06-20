Sabah PKR branch claims 2,000 members have quit

KALABAKAN: A branch leader of Kalabakan PKR claims that about 2,000 branch members including its committee members have quit the party today.

Branch deputy chief Mohd Jailani Chachu said they made the decision after losing confidence with the party, and as a sign of solidarity with former Kalabakan PKR youth chief, Asis Bakri who was sacked from PKR in April.

Branch secretary Samsir Bakri said the members who quit would be mobilised in a non-governmental organisation and would throw their support to former PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali as well as other former PKR leaders who are in the Perikatan Nasional government now.

“We are also stating our undivided support to the leadership of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin,” he said.

