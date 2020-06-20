Stop bickering over IMM13, Sabah politicians told

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah opposition leader Jeffrey Kitingan wants the leaders in the ruling parties to put the proposed IMM13 plan to rest, saying the issue has now been politicised.

Kitingan, who is STAR president, said there was no point in bickering over the matter as the Putrajaya plan is still at a proposal stage and that the views of the various parties could still be considered.

He also said that the illegal immigrant issue in Sabah should be above politics and that all the people in the state wanted the matter to be resolved once for all.

Kitingan also said he was baffled that many of the Sabah leaders had made him a target over matters that should be handled by the home ministry.

Political leaders should also show him some courtesy on this issue, he said, as he had also been supportive to the Warisan-led government on its effort for the return of state rights.

As the IMM13 plan was still a proposal, there was nothing wrong for all quarters to share their views and propose solutions to the Perikatan Nasional government.

Kitingan has been the focus of attacks from ruling parties in Sabah as he had been vocal on the migrant issue, Malaysia Agreement 1963, and opposed the implementation of the Temporary Sabah Pass, proposed by the previous Pakatan Harapan federal government.

He said the time was right for the state government to resolve the matter as the country is presently led by a new prime minister whose leadership is still fresh.

Sabah has endured many problems under the premiership of Dr Mahathir Mohamad who was held by many as the figure behind the Projek IC, a syndicate to provide ICs to migrants.

He said he had no confidence in PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and said that while the Najib Razak government could have resolved many Sabah issues, that did not happen.

