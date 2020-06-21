1,200 evacuated as floods hit 5 districts in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Floods hit five districts in Johor following hours of heavy rain last night, forcing 1,210 people from 288 families to be evacuated early this morning.

The five affected districts are Muar, Batu Pahat, Tangkak, Kluang and Pontian.

The victims were evacuated to 18 flood relief centres, Health and Environment Committee chairman R Vidyananthan said in a statement.

He said Pontian had the highest number of evacuees, totalling 349 people from 85 families, who were being accommodated at four relief centres at SK Seri Bukit Panjang, SK Parit Hj Adnan, SK Kampung Sawah and SK Seri Bunian.

In Batu Pahat, 343 evacuees from 75 families are being housed at SK Agama Air Putih, Balai Raya Kampung Peserai and Sekolah Agama Tiga Serangkai.

In Muar, 276 evacuees from 65 families have been moved to SMK Bandar Maharani, SK Parit Nawi, SK Tanjung Tohor, SK Orang Kaya Ali and SK Batu 18.

In Kluang, 207 evacuees from 59 families are being sheltered at SK Simpang, SK Sri Kencana Simpang Renggam, SMK Dato Abdul Rahman Andak and Sekolah Agama Komplek Penghulu.

Thirty-five individuals from four families are also staying at SK Parit Bunga and SK Tanjung Gading 5 in Tangkak.

