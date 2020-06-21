16 new cases, with only 4 of them Malaysians

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry today announced 16 new Covid-19 cases, with four cases involving Malaysians, including one from a detention camp and another from a lockup.

This brings the infection tally to 8,572 with 295 active cases still receiving treatment as of noon today. Three are still in the intensive care unit, with no cases requiring breathing assistance.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced that 10 recoveries were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 8,156, or 95.1 % of the total number of infections.

From the 16 new cases reported today, three were imported cases. Of the remaining 13, nine involved foreigners in Malaysia and four are Malaysians, he said in a statement today.

Out of the nine cases involving foreigners, two are close contacts to case 8,513 from a cleaning company cluster while six are from the Pedas cluster.

One is from a Sabah detention camp.

Of the Malaysians, two are from Sarawak from the Kidurong cluster, one from Melaka, who was detained in a lockup, and one was identified from swabs taken before surgery.

There were no deaths reported with the fatality toll remaining at 121.

Noor Hisham also said its Covid-19 website, http://covid-19.moh.gov.my/, that went into operation on May 5 now has 60,000 users.

