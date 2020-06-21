Close shave for worker as beam comes crashing down

PETALING JAYA: A worker at a highway construction site had a narrow escape when a steel beam as wide as the road came crashing down metres in front of him.

In a 41-second video, the man can be seen walking along the road wearing a safety helmet and reflective vest and carrying a red warning flag.

He suddenly looks up and leaps backwards before the beam comes crashing down, missing him by a couple of metres.

Apparently in shock, the man looks up again and makes several hand gestures.

The incident is also highlighted in a Facebook page under the name of “No Suke Highway”, which said it took place at 5.15pm yesterday at the exit of the second enclave of Bukit Manda’rina along Persiaran Alam Damai in Kuala Lumpur.

The posting is accompanied by pictures of workers looking at the fallen beam.

A staff member of the Malaysian Highway Authority confirmed the incident and said a stop-work order had been issued by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH).

“DOSH will start the investigation today,” the staff member added.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



