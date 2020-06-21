Electricity discounts won’t affect our operations, says TNB head

KUALA NERANG: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has given an assurance that its operations will not be affected by the government’s announcement yesterday of free electricity supplies for three months for about four million consumers.

TNB chairman Mahdzir Khalid said matters pertaining to TNB’s infrastructure maintenance would go on as usual.

“This is a shared responsibility between the government and TNB, so it will not be a problem for TNB,” he said. “We are doing this for the benefit of the people, so everything that is related to electricity supply, wiring connections, repairs and maintenance will not be affected.”

He said this during a press conference when asked to comment on the additional aid announced by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah yesterday.

In the meantime, Mahdzir said TNB would intensify its consumer briefing sessions to give the public a better understanding on the aid and how consumers are being billed according to its tariff blocks and rates.

“Apart from announcements through the media, for more information, consumers can seek assistance at the TNB kiosks or contact the TNB careline. TNB takes full responsibility in informing customers on how their electricity bills are being calculated.”

Yesterday, Shamsul said four million or 52.2% of domestic users of electricity, with a monthly bill of up to RM77 or 300kWh usage, will enjoy free supply for three months under the Bantuan Prihatin Elektrik scheme.

He said those affected would enjoy free electricity supply for April, May and June and if the bills had been paid, they would be refunded accordingly in their July bill.

As for domestic users whose monthly electricity consumption exceeds 300kWh, he said, they would enjoy a rebate of RM231, that is RM77 per month for April, May and June.

