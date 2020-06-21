Johor vice-PKR Wanita chief and supporters quit party

PETALING JAYA: A Johor PKR women’s wing leader and members today announced their resignation from the party.

They said they will be joining a women’s rights NGO, Nation of Women (NOW), to fight for the people’s rights.

NOW is led by Haniza Talha, who was suspended as PKR Wanita chief in April for allegedly meeting two party leaders from Perikatan Nasional.

Johor PKR women’s vice-chief Nor Ashidah Ibrahim said she and 30 other leaders from the wing and divisions were leaving PKR because they had lost confidence in party president Anwar Ibrahim.

She added that they were unhappy with the central leadership’s action against several senior women leaders, who had won in party elections.

“We came to this decision because we’ve lost confidence in the central leadership after they decided to suspend Haniza and a few of our state leaders based on groundless reasons,” Ashidah said in her press conference broadcast live on Facebook.

She said state women’s chief Rahamizon Abdul Ghani was sacked from PKR previously.

Ashidah also said that PKR had deviated from its ideology.

Meanwhile, Rahamizon said they were tired of the politics practiced by PKR and Pakatan Harapan leaders.

“We expect more PKR members to leave the party. For example, in Mersing, 50 people had announced they were quitting and that number is now expected to increase to 300.

“This goes for all members in other parliamentary areas as well,” she added.

