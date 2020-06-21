Kelantan PPBM chief Kamarudin named Kada chairman

PETALING JAYA: Kelantan PPBM chairman Kamarudin Md Noor has been appointed the new chairman of the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority.

His appointment, from May 16, is for a two-year term.

He replaces Husam Musa, chairman of Kelantan Pakatan Harapan, who was appointed on March 1 last year by the PH federal government.

Kamarudin confirmed the appointment when contacted by FMT. “Yes,” he said briefly, announcing that he would take up his duties on June 28.

Kada also congratulated Kamarudin on his appointment and pledged to work towards improving the welfare of farmers and securing the country’s food supply.

Agriculture and Food Industry minister Ronald Kiandee said the appointment was made with the approval of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

The previous chairman, Husam Musa, who is also vice-president of Amanah, was appointed when Salahuddin Ayub was agriculture minister.

Kada is a government agency under the agriculture ministry whose task is to promote and encourage the socio-economic development of farmers in the Kemubu area of Kelantan.

