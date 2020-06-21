Maximum 10 minutes’ wait for cars at Jalan Masjid India

KUALA LUMPUR: Motorists will only be allowed to drop off passengers or wait in the car for a maximum 10 minutes at busy Jalan Masjid India under a proposal by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Offenders may have their cars towed away, mayor Nor Hisham Dahlan said, following a meeting with the Jalan Masjid India Business Association late yesterday.

“We will place three tow trucks along the street to ensure traffic rules are followed. Our aim is to reduce congestion there,” he told FMT.

Nor Hisham said parking will not be allowed in front of the shops, and those who wish to park may do so at the multi-storey car park at the PT80 building nearby.

“There are 300 parking lots at the newly built PT80 building at Jalan Lorong Bunus 4,” he said, adding that traffic in the area increases by 30% during pasar malam and public holidays.

He said motorists will be allowed to park free at PT80 until July 5 for them to get used to the new arrangement.

Following that, they will be charged RM3 for the first hour, followed by an additional RM1 for every subsequent hour, subject to a maximum RM15 a day.

The car park is open 24 hours a day and only Touch ‘n Go payment is accepted.

