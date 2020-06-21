More discontent in Warisan and Sabah PKR

KOTA KINABALU: More signs of discontent have emerged at two major parties here, with Sabah PKR announcing the dismissal of three divisional leaders and a Warisan divisional leader claiming that 600 members had resigned from a division.

Sabah PKR officially announced the sacking of Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin and appointed Sabah assemblyman Jafari Waliam, the party’s Libaran chief, who had both left the party three months ago.

Kudat divisional chief Rahimah Majid was also dismissed, while three divisional leaders have been suspended. They are: Kong Hong Min (Tawau), Roland Chia (Sepanggar), Haris Thomas Tupang (Silam), and Aslan Kansut (Tenom).

FMT was made to understand Sabah PKR disciplinary bureau had also called them to explain their actions despite some having already announced their departure or rumoured to have left the party much earlier such as Jafari and Yasin.

On another issue, state information chief Adam Fistival said Sabah PKR will send a notice to the party’s Kalabakan deputy chief Mohd Jailani Chachu to provide the evidence that some 2,000 members had left Sabah PKR with him and failing which the party plans to file a lawsuit against him.

“Don’t just simply talk to gain cheap publicity,” he said.

600 members said to have quit Warisan in Sepanggar

The Warisan Wirawati chief in Sepanggar, Raisa Abd Ghaffur, said today that she and 600 party members were leaving because they had lost confidence in divisional leader Azis Jamman.

Raisa said Azis, who is MP for Sepanggar, had never answered any of her calls to organise programmes for the party and charity work.

However, Raisa’s deputy, Faizah Din, who now takes over Raisa’s position, said Raisa’s departure was made on personal grounds. She said Raisa had only returned to party work recently, during the movement control order period, after being on three months’ maternity leave.

