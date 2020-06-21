PAS man named to head Muda development agency

ALOR SETAR: An MP from PAS, Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman, has been appointed the new chairman of the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada).

His appointment is for a two-year term beginning on May 16, Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Ronald Kiandee said today.

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, had consented to Tarmizi’s appointment.

Tarmizi, who is MP for Sik, thanked Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for his appointment and expressed his commitment to ensure that Mada continues to intensify efforts to develop rice cultivation further while safeguarding the welfare of farmers.

