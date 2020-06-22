Baling MP, brother withdraw appeals over transfer of bribery, money laundering charges

PUTRAJAYA: Baling MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and his brother Abdul Latif have withdrawn their appeals against a High Court’s refusal to transfer their corruption and money laundering cases from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

Abdul Azeez, who is also an Umno Supreme Council member, is facing three counts of receiving bribes totalling RM5.2 million over road projects in Perak and Kedah, and nine counts of money laundering of nearly RM140 million, while Abdul Latif faces two charges of abetting him in receiving the bribes.

A three-member Court of Appeal bench comprising Yaacob Md Sam, Hadhariah Syed Ismail and High Court judge Ahmad Nasfy Yasin struck out the appeals.

Yaacob, who chaired the bench, said the case would remain in the Sessions Court.

Earlier, lawyer M Athimulan, appearing for both brothers, told the court he had been instructed to withdraw the appeals. Both cases were separately called up by the court today.

Azeez, 53, and Latif, 62, were given an exemption by the court not to attend today’s proceeding.

Athimulan said the Attorney-General’s Chambers had applied to transfer the cases from the Sessions Court to the High Court and the defence supported the prosecution’s application.

He said they filed the appeals against the High Court’s decision on Nov 28 last year to dismiss the prosecution’s application to transfer the cases to the High Court but the prosecution did not file a similar appeal.

On the corruption charges, Azeez is alleged to have committed the offences at the CIMB Bank, UAB Tower, at Jalan Tun Perak in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 8, 2010, and at Affin Bank Bhd at Pusat Bandar Puchong, Selangor, on June 13, 2017, and April 10 last year.

He is accused of money laundering around the Klang Valley between March 8, 2010 and Aug 30 last year.

Latif is accused of abetting Azeez, who is alleged to have received RM4 million in cash from one Mohammad Redzuan as gratification to help Syarikat Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd secure a road project through limited tender from the works ministry.

The trial has been fixed for Aug 18.

Deputy public prosecutor How May Ling appeared for the prosecution.

