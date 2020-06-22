BNM’s international reserves dip slightly to US$102.8 bil

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$102.8 billion as at June 15 compared with US$102.9 billion on May 29.

BNM said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.2 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt.

In a statement, it said the main components of the international reserves as at June 15 were foreign currency reserves (US$102.8 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.2 billion), Special Drawing Rights or SDRs (US$1.1 billion), gold (US$2.0 billion), and other reserve assets (US$3.2 billion).

It said the assets comprised gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs, which amounted to RM444.90 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM10.47 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM2.72 billion), loans and advances (RM11.95 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion) and others (RM10.08 billion).

Capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM166.45 billion), currency in circulation (RM124.74 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM146.63 billion), federal government deposits (RM12.52 billion), other deposits (RM11.99 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM11.16 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.87 billion), and other liabilities (RM2.80 billion).

