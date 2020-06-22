Cinemas, theatres to reopen on July 1, subject to maximum 250 people

PUTRAJAYA: Cinemas, theatres and live event spaces will be allowed to reopen from July 1, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said this will only be for enclosed halls or spaces, adding that the maximum number of people allowed will be 250, subject to the size of the area.

“If they can only fit fewer than 250 people with 1m social distancing, then it has to be fewer than 250 people,” he said at a press conference.

MORE TO COME

