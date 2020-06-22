Court case postponed after Sabah minister warded for vertigo

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today postponed the case mention of Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Peter Anthony after his lawyer said he had been warded for vertigo at the Kota Kinabalu Hospital.

The Warisan vice-president was supposed to fly to Kuala Lumpur yesterday evening.

The court set July 10 as the new date after Haniff Khatri Abdulla informed it of the latest development.

Haniff also said the court would be given Anthony’s medical certificate as soon as it is issued by his doctors.

FMT reported yesterday that Anthony was expected to be charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code with “using as genuine a forged document”.

The maximum penalty for this is two years’ jail, a fine or both.

This new charge is not related to the Risda land deal issue in which Anthony was slapped with five counts of money laundering amounting to RM8.75 million last week.

He was also charged with abetting lawyer Micheal Persius Ubu in criminal breach of trust.

The RM155 million Risda land deal was investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission between 2017 and 2018. Ubu was not in Sabah when the agency sought his assistance in its probe.

