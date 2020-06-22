Factory worker claims trial to insulting king on FB

KULIM: A factory worker was charged at the Sessions Court here today with insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Facebook in March.

Muhammad Shammir Sam, 23, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him by the court interpreter before judge Musyiri Peet.

He was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications through a Facebook account under the profile name “Mohd Syamir Sam” at No. 249, Jalan 3, Taman Selasih here at 1pm on March 4.

The charge, under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same act, provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment of up to a year, or both upon conviction.

The offender can also be fined another RM1,000 for each subsequent offence committed after conviction.

The court allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to report himself to the nearest police station every two weeks.

The judge also fixed July 22 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Galvin Loo Wei Ming appeared for the prosecution.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



