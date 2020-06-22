Foreign spouses, children of Malaysians allowed to enter country

PUTRAJAYA: Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the foreign spouses and children of Malaysians will be allowed to enter the country although they are advised to apply to the immigration department beforehand.

In his daily press briefing today, he said there had been several cases of families returning to the country but only the Malaysian spouse being allowed entry.

“Don’t fly back to Malaysia before getting the immigration’s approval. Don’t come back immediately,” he said.

“To prevent inconvenience for non-Malaysian spouses and children, I hope they apply first with the immigration department. Once you have obtained approval, then buy the flight tickets and come back.

“This is to prevent them from being stranded in the airport and being forced to return to their country of origin.”

Ismail also said police had arrested 97 people yesterday for flouting the recovery movement control order, 28 of whom were remanded and 69 fined.

He said 41 were arrested for visiting karaoke and entertainment centres while 12 were detained at reflexology and massage outlets.

Another 44 were caught for performing activities that did not allow for social distancing.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



