Health DG allays fears over Sepang, Pedas Covid-19 clusters

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has allayed fears over Covid-19 clusters at Labu Lanjut in Sepang and Pedas in Negeri Sembilan, saying these clusters are under control.

At his daily press conference here today, Noor Hisham said the migrant workers from the Pedas factory have already been isolated since the cluster was first detected.

He said it was similar to the immigration depot clusters, as those who were infected have already been isolated from the community.

MORE TO COME

