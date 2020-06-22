PPBM sacks ex-Pekan division No. 2 for standing in Chini by-election

PETALING JAYA: PPBM sacked former Pekan PPBM division deputy chief Tengku Zainul Hisham Hussin today after he put himself up as an independent candidate in the Chini state by-election to be held on July 4.

Tengku Zainul Hisham, 64, was named alongside Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Sharim Md Zain and another independent, Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, at the close of nominations in Pekan yesterday.

“You submitted the nomination form for the N23, Chini by-election as an independent candidate without the permission and/or consent of PPBM,” said the party’s executive secretary, Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya, in a letter to the businessman.

“With this, it is informed that according to Clauses 10.2.2 and 10.2.4 of PPBM’s constitution, your membership is ceased immediately.”

Tengku Zainul Hisham had said the decision to contest was made after taking into account feedback from Chini residents.

“The decision was taken after careful consideration. I am prepared to face any risk in my decision to contest, taking into account the collaboration in Perikatan Nasional between PPBM and Umno,” he told a press conference at Felda Chini 2 on Saturday.

The by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Abu Bakar Harun of Umno on May 6 after a heart attack.

In the last general election, Bakar defeated PAS’ Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim and PKR’s Mohamad Razali Ithnain by a 4,622-vote majority.

PAS and PKR are not contesting this time around.

Chini is one of the four state seats under the Pekan parliamentary constituency, which is held by former prime minister Najib Razak.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



