Saratok resignations no surprise, says Sarawak PKR

KUCHING: Sarawak PKR chief Larry Sng says the resignation of 25 members of Saratok PKR was not surprising as they were followers of Saratok MP Ali Biju.

“Saratok was previously led by Ali. Since he (Ali) had quit PKR, I am not surprised that his followers decided to follow him,” he told FMT.

The committee members, including deputy chief [email protected] Usup, announced their resignation today, saying the party had lost direction and was only focused on appointing party president Anwar Ibrahim as the next prime minister.

Sng said the division would be restructured under the directive of the central leadership committee. He claimed that there were 2,900 PKR members in Saratok in 2019.

Sng said over the last four months, Sarawak PKR had seen the resignation and suspension of around 200 members. However, the party had also recruited over 800 new members, he said.

“Sarawak PKR is still strong,” he added.

