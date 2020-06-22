Umno suspends Tanah Merah division

KOTA BHARU: The Tanah Merah Umno division has been suspended by the party’s top leadership effective June 16, but no reasons have been given.

A meeting of the Umno Supreme Council, which decided on the suspension, also directed the Kelantan Umno liaison committee to set up a pro-tem committee for the division.

Division acting chief Mohd Almidi Jaafar said they accepted the decision, which was notified to them on June 17.

He said he was also informed about the suspension by Kelantan Umno liaison chairman Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub through WhatsApp.

“He also did not state the reasons behind the suspension, but I was made to understand that it may be related to some old issues, especially on the change of the division’s leadership,” he told reporters here today.

The division was previously led by Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz, who is also the MP for Tanah Merah. However, he quit the party and joined PPBM.

